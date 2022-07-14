Father McGivney Baseball's Terhaar Brothers Play Together In Jr. Legion All-Star Game.

GLEN CARBON - Last year, Father McGivney Catholic High School's baseball team rostered four sets of brothers. It's unusual to see one set of brothers, let alone four.

One of those sets of brothers is the Terhaars. They could easily be mistaken as twins but are indeed separated by a year. Older brother Nathan will be a junior in the fall while Justin will become a sophomore.

Both will be seeing plenty of time for the Griffins at the varsity level this upcoming season. Justin and Nathan are recognized today as the Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalp LLC Male Athletes of the Month for Father McGivney.

"It's really cool to be playing on the same team," Nathan said who saw 110 at-bats and had a .309 batting average for Father McGivney last season.

"It's not something that everybody gets to do," Justin added.

Justin only took nine at-bats last season batting .222, but every year expect him to see more playing time.

The two have been playing with one another since they were young, really young. They can remember as far back as to the first grade being on the same tee-ball team. Ever since then, the two have never really left each other's side.

Heading into the 2023 baseball season for Father McGivney, head coach Chris Erwin has made it abundantly clear that he expects another 30-win season. The team will have a ton of talent returning including the Terhaars.

They believe that the team will have the strength to notch 30 wins and make another deep postseason run.

"We got a good squad," Justin said.

"We work really hard in the off-season like we start practicing in November," Nathan said. "We're really big into getting those wins before the playoffs and trying to play our best game."

For the Terhaars, there really isn't a long off-season. Straight out of the high school season they jump into Legion ball where they play together for Troy Post 708.

Last night the two were both chosen to play in the Jr. Legion All-Star Game held at Lloyd Hopkins Field under the lights.

Justin mentioned that it was nice to be out there and play in that game with other good players from multiple different schools including Alton, East St. Louis, Trenton, Valmeyer, and Breese.

"It's one of those things that only happens every once in a while," Nathan said.

Although their District 22 side lost the All-Star Game by a score of 16-11, they both still had a ton of fun and it was a special night for the Terhaar brothers.

