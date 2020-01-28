Father Martin Smith, Jerseyville and Grafton Students, Parishioners, Take Part in March For Life Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEYVILLE - Father Marty Smith, Pastor of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Jerseyville and St. Patrick in Grafton, along with students and parishioners from St. Francis Xavier and Holy Ghost Parish in Jerseyville, participated in the recent March for Life on Jan. 24 in Washington, D.C. Article continues after sponsor message Father Smith, the students, and parishioners joined more than 400 people from across the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois and hundreds of thousands of people from across the country in the March. This year’s theme was Life empowers: Pro-life is Pro-Woman. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending