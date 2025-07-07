ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A motor vehicle crash on Lilac Avenue near Duberry Lane resulted in the death of a 70-year-old man Friday night, July 4, 2025, St. Louis County police said.

At approximately 10 p.m. on July 4, officers from the North County Precinct responded to a crash involving two vehicles.

St. Louis County Police said preliminary investigation indicated that a Toyota Camry, traveling northbound on Lilac Avenue, crossed into the southbound lanes and collided with a southbound Nissan Rogue.

The driver of the Toyota Camry, identified as Corbett Scott of the 1000 block of Farmview Drive in St. Louis, was transported to a hospital for lifesaving treatment but later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue was also taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and Accident Reconstruction detectives are actively investigating the crash.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

