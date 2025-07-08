HIGHLAND - The Highland Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred Sunday, July 6, 2025, at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Veterans Honor Parkway at Michael Road.

Officers responding to the scene found that two vehicles were involved in the collision. The Highland Fire Department and EMS personnel from multiple agencies were called to provide care and treatment to the victims.

One individual was later pronounced deceased. Authorities are withholding the victim’s identity out of respect for the family.

The police department is working with the Metroeast Crash Assistance Team to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic incident,” the Highland Police Department said in a statement.

Officials are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to contact the department at 618-654-2131, extension 1.

No further details are available at this time. Updates will be provided if appropriate.

