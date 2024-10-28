MADISON COUNTY - Illinois State Police Troop 8 responded to a fatal traffic crash early Monday morning, Oct. 28, 2024, on Interstate 55 northbound near milepost 3. The incident occurred at approximately 4:31 a.m. on October 28, 2024.

ISP said preliminary reports indicate that the crash involved two vehicles, resulting in one person being pronounced deceased at the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

In response to the accident, authorities closed the northbound lanes of I-55 and diverted traffic to I-64 eastbound. The roadway was reopened around 8:30 a.m.

As of now, no further information has been released regarding the circumstances of the crash or the identity of the deceased. The investigation is ongoing.

More like this: