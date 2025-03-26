FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — A traffic crash in Fairview Heights on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, resulted in the death of one individual, prompting an investigation by local authorities.

At approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, officers from the Fairview Heights Police Department responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of North Illinois Street and Salem Place. Upon arrival, they found one occupant of a vehicle unresponsive and trapped inside.

Emergency personnel from the Fairview Fire Department assisted in extricating the individual and initiated life-saving measures before transporting them to a local hospital. Despite the efforts of medical staff, the individual was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The identity of the deceased has not been released, as authorities are withholding it pending notification of family and loved ones.

The Metro East Crash Assistance Team was also called to investigate the incident.

The Fairview Heights Police Department expressed its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.

