VALMEYER, Ill. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department has completed its investigation into a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, near the intersection of Fountain Road and Levee Road, resulting in the death of a Valmeyer man.

At approximately 6:18 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to reports of a vehicle off the roadway at the base of the levee. Upon arrival, they found a 2012 Jeep Wrangler that had left Levee Road and overturned down the embankment.

The sole occupant, 46-year-old Nicholas D. Wittenbrink, was discovered unresponsive nearby.

Deputies immediately began CPR and used an automated external defibrillator until Monroe County EMS arrived. Despite these efforts, Wittenbrink was pronounced dead at about 7:53 a.m. by the Monroe County Coroner’s Office.

The Monroe Sheriff's Department investigation determined that extreme fog conditions contributed to the crash. According to the report, Wittenbrink’s vehicle left the roadway, and in an attempt to overcorrect, the Jeep skidded sideways before overturning down the levee. Evidence indicated that Wittenbrink was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle during the accident.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by the Valmeyer Fire Department, Monroe County EMS, and the Monroe County Coroner’s Office.

Sheriff Neal Rohlfing and the department extended their condolences to Wittenbrink’s family and friends.

