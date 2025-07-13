ALTON — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a disturbance and gunfire at 3rd Chute Bar & Grill II early Sunday morning, resulting in one person being fatally shot.

At 1:05 a.m., multiple 9-1-1 calls were received reporting a disturbance at the establishment located in the 2200 block of Fosterburg Road in unincorporated Alton. As deputies were en route, additional information indicated gunshots had been fired.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officers from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and surrounding police departments found a person who had been shot.

That individual was later pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect involved was detained without incident.

Authorities confirmed the incident was not random, noting that the parties involved were known to each other. The investigation remains active, and no further details have been released at this time.

