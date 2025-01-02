COLLINSVILLE — A fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a truck-tractor semi-trailer occurred late Wednesday night, Jan. 1, 2024, on Interstate 55 southbound near milepost 8, just outside Collinsville in Madison County.

According to preliminary information from Illinois State Police Troop 8, the incident took place at approximately 11:11 p.m. on Wednesday. For reasons that remain unclear, the 26-year-old male pedestrian from St. Louis entered the roadway from the shoulder and was subsequently struck by the semi-trailer.

Emergency responders pronounced the pedestrian deceased at the scene.

The Madison County Coroner's office has been notified, and the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is ongoing.

As of now, authorities have not released further details regarding the incident.

