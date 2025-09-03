GODFREY — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday night, Sept. 3, 2025, on MLK Drive between Godfrey Road and Northport Drive, authorities said.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office and Godfrey Fire Department responded to the scene, where firefighters and Alton Memorial Ambulance personnel provided medical attention to the victim. Despite their efforts, the individual died at the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Madison County Coroner’s Office and the Accident Reconstruction Unit were called to assist with the investigation. MLK Drive remains closed as officials continue their work.

No further details have been released.

More like this:

Top Shelf in Godfrey is Officially Open
Aug 15, 2025
Ridgedale Drive Closure Begins August 11 for Water Main Project
Aug 7, 2025
Thousands Expected at 2025 Bike MS Gateway Getaway
2 days ago
Ameren Illinois Upgrading 1.7 Miles of Natural Gas Pipeline in Several Godfrey Neighborhoods  
Jul 16, 2025

 