GODFREY — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday night, Sept. 3, 2025, on MLK Drive between Godfrey Road and Northport Drive, authorities said.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office and Godfrey Fire Department responded to the scene, where firefighters and Alton Memorial Ambulance personnel provided medical attention to the victim. Despite their efforts, the individual died at the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Madison County Coroner’s Office and the Accident Reconstruction Unit were called to assist with the investigation. MLK Drive remains closed as officials continue their work.

No further details have been released.

More like this: