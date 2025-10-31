Fatal Pedestrian Accident Investigation Underway
A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in South County succumbed to injuries, prompting an ongoing police investigation into the fatal incident.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County police officers from the South County Precinct responded at 7:44 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male who had been struck by a vehicle.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and the Accident Reconstruction unit.
The investigation remains active. Officials ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477), where a reward may be available.
