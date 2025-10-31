ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County police officers from the South County Precinct responded at 7:44 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male who had been struck by a vehicle.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and the Accident Reconstruction unit.

The investigation remains active. Officials ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477), where a reward may be available.

More like this:

Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Incident
Oct 21, 2025
Police Continue To Investigate Pedestrian Fatality
Oct 20, 2025
St. Louis County Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide
Oct 15, 2025
Man Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle
Oct 13, 2025
Three Juveniles Arrested In Gun Store Burglary
2 days ago

 