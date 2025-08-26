ST. CLAIR COUNTY - St. Clair County authorities have identified Harold Schaedler, 49, as the man struck and killed by a vehicle over the weekend, on Illinois Route 157, just south of Foley Drive in Cahokia Heights.

Schaedler, of Belleville, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, the St. Clair County Coroner's Office said.

Cahokia Heights Police responded to a report of a man lying in the roadway at 10:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2025. Schaedler was discovered by officers with severe injuries upon arrival.

Article continues after sponsor message

The coroner's office confirmed that the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

The driver involved in the collision has not been located. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with any information, please contact the Cahokia Heights Police at (618) 825-2681.

More like this: