Fatal Pedestrian Accident Investigated on Illinois Route 157
Harold Schaedler, 49, died after being struck on Illinois Route 157. Authorities seek public assistance to locate the driver involved in the fatal crash.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY - St. Clair County authorities have identified Harold Schaedler, 49, as the man struck and killed by a vehicle over the weekend, on Illinois Route 157, just south of Foley Drive in Cahokia Heights.
Schaedler, of Belleville, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, the St. Clair County Coroner's Office said.
Cahokia Heights Police responded to a report of a man lying in the roadway at 10:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2025. Schaedler was discovered by officers with severe injuries upon arrival.
The coroner's office confirmed that the cause of death was blunt force trauma.
The driver involved in the collision has not been located. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with any information, please contact the Cahokia Heights Police at (618) 825-2681.
