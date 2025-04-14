JERSEY COUNTY — Two motorcyclists were involved in a crash on State Highway 100 Westbound near Pere Marquette State Park on Sunday, April 13, 2025, resulting in one fatality and one serious injury.

Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns reported that the two men were traveling together when they went off the roadway.

Article continues after sponsor message

A 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 29-year-old man was flown from the scene with additional injuries.

Manns said that the Illinois State Police will provide further details about the incident as the investigation continues.