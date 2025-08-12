Anthony G. Ford Jr.

MEDORA — An Alton man was charged with aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death following a fatal crash on July 7, 2025, in Medora.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Anthony G. Ford Jr., 45, faces a Class 2 felony charge after the death of Taylor Cummines. According to the Illinois State Police, Ford was driving a 2020 Ford F4G box truck on Illinois Route 267 near FS Road when authorities found cocaine in his system.

Article continues after sponsor message

Troop 8 units of the Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a box truck and a passenger car. The incident resulted in the death of Cummines.

If convicted, Ford could face a prison sentence ranging from three to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Previous Story: https://www.riverbender.com/news/details/gofundme-launched-to-support-family-of-area-woman-after-fatal-crash-84181.cfm

More like this:

Illinois State Police Squad Car Struck On IL-34
2 days ago
29-year-old Glen Carbon Motorcyclist Dies In Edwardsville Intersection Crash
Jun 24, 2025
Identity Of Caseyville Woman Who Died In Fatal Crash Is Confirmed
Jul 2, 2025
Phoenix Man Identified As Person Struck, Killed By Semi On Interstate 70 In Madison County
Jul 28, 2025
Fatal Collision Claims 77-Year-Old Donna Langheier’s Life In St. Louis County
Jun 22, 2025

 