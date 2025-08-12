MEDORA — An Alton man was charged with aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death following a fatal crash on July 7, 2025, in Medora.

Anthony G. Ford Jr., 45, faces a Class 2 felony charge after the death of Taylor Cummines. According to the Illinois State Police, Ford was driving a 2020 Ford F4G box truck on Illinois Route 267 near FS Road when authorities found cocaine in his system.

Article continues after sponsor message

Troop 8 units of the Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a box truck and a passenger car. The incident resulted in the death of Cummines.

If convicted, Ford could face a prison sentence ranging from three to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Previous Story: https://www.riverbender.com/news/details/gofundme-launched-to-support-family-of-area-woman-after-fatal-crash-84181.cfm

More like this: