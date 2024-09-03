MADISON — A Madison man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Monday morning while collecting aluminum cans in Hartford, Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.

The victim, identified as Larry L. Cox, 70, was pronounced dead at 12:40 a.m. on September 2, 2024, by Madison County Coroner’s Office Investigator Samuel T. Stone. The incident occurred in the northbound lanes of Illinois Route 3, south of Piasa Lane.

Wood River 9-1-1 received the emergency call at 12:08 a.m. Hartford Police Department, along with area police departments, responded to the scene. Hartford Fire Department, Roxana Fire Department, and an Alton Memorial Ambulance were also dispatched.

Evidence at the scene suggests that Cox was standing in the lane of traffic when he was struck by a GMC Terrain. The vehicle sustained front-end damage, causing airbag deployment. Cox was killed upon impact. The driver of the vehicle stopped and is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Preliminary analysis indicates that Cox died from blunt head and chest trauma. Routine toxicological testing will be performed to determine the presence of any intoxicants.

The Hartford Police Department has requested the Illinois State Police to lead the investigation. The case remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police, Hartford Police Department, Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit, and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Funeral arrangements for Cox are pending at this time.

