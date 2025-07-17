EAST ST. LOUIS — Illinois State Police arrested 34-year-old Parshay M. Lewis of East St. Louis in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred July 12, 2025, in the 2200 block of State Street.

ISP said the incident involved 35-year-old Coryesha Davis, also of East St. Louis, who was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. ISP added that Davis was transported to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The East St. Louis Police Department requested assistance from the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group. ISP special agents located the suspect’s vehicle and identified Lewis as a suspect.

Lewis turned herself in to the authorities on July 14, 2025. On July 16, 2025, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office filed charges against her, including Failure to Report an Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death, a Class 1 felony; Failure to Stop after Having an Accident Involving Death, a Class 4 felony; and Failure to Give Information or Render Aid to Injured, a Class A misdemeanor.

Lewis is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail.

No further information has been released.

The charges against Lewis are allegations, and she is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

