EDWARDSVILLE - With the beginning of school, Edwardsville Police, Illinois State Police and all law enforcement throughout the region are emphasizing safety and motorist care on the roads.

Recently, there was a fatal motorcycle-car collision at Illinois 157 and Center Grove Road. Edwardsville towing company co-owner Gary C. Cross, 67, died Friday in an early morning motorcycle crash.

With school back in session at Edwardsville High School and a new Starbucks coming soon, that particular intersection will be much busier than over the summer, Edwardsville Police said, which makes taking safety precautions even more important.

Edwardsville Police Lt. Michael Fillback said the key is always obeying the traffic signals and “putting your phone down and being alert.”

“I would say that the roadway at Center Grove Road and Illinois 157 is more dangerous than others because it is definitely one of the busiest roadways in Edwardsville,” he said. “I believe the hope is for some future improvements in that area on Center Grove Road to Illinois 157 to allow for vehicles coming off Center Grove to Illinois 157 to better get around. However, that likely wouldn’t have prevented the fatal accident.”

Fillback said as always, additional businesses will mean more traffic in the area, but city engineers take that into account when asking permission to build and get needed road improvements.

Edwardsville Police urged motorists to watch carefully school crosses and bus pickup and dismissal of students each day.

