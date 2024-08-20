FOSTERBURG - A single-vehicle crash on I-255 in Madison County resulted in one fatality Tuesday afternoon, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on the southbound lanes of I-255 near Stutz Road. Police reported that the vehicle veered off the roadway, crashed through a fence, and ultimately came to rest upside down.

Emergency responders from the Fosterburg Fire Department, Madison County Sheriff's Department, Illinois State Police, and Madison County Coroner's Office arrived at the scene to assist.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available.