COLLINSVILLE — A 73-year-old woman from Collinsville died Sunday evening, Dec. 8, 2024, after being struck by a vehicle while walking on Troy Road, according to Madison County Coroner Nicholas P. Novacich.

Patricia A. Green was hit in the 400 block of Troy Road around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2024. The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and called 911. Green was subsequently transported to the emergency department at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, where she was pronounced dead at 7:36 p.m. by the attending physician.

Preliminary findings indicate that Green died from blunt head and chest trauma, with a final cause of death pending the results of routine toxicology tests.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Illinois State Police Troop 8 and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Funeral arrangements for Green are being handled by Austin Layne Mortuary in St. Louis, Mo. Further details about the arrangements are pending.

