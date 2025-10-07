MADISON COUNTY - Madison County Coroner Nicholas P. Novacich has identified Joseph Wayne Sands, 63, of Cottage Hills, as the male victim who died following a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, Oct. 5, 2025, on Interstate 55.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:25 a.m. Oct. 5 near Mile Marker 8 in the northbound lanes of the interstate. Sands was the driver and sole occupant of a 1992 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck.

According to preliminary evidence, Sands’ vehicle slowed in the lane of travel and was struck from behind by a box truck. Following the collision, Sands’ vehicle caught fire.

Madison County Coroner’s Office Investigator Kyle Burgess responded to the scene and pronounced Sands dead. The driver of the box truck was treated at the scene and transported to a St. Louis-area hospital in critical condition.

The Collinsville Fire Department and Illinois State Police responded after the initial 9-1-1 call. The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit was activated to assist with the investigation.

An autopsy was performed to aid in identification and to determine the cause and manner of death. Routine toxicology testing is also underway.

The investigation remains active and is being conducted by the Illinois State Police, the Madison County Coroner’s Office, and the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Funeral arrangements for Sands are being handled by Marks Mortuary in Wood River.

