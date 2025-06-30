ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. — A fatal crash involving two vehicles on Interstate 44 westbound near Mraz Lane claimed the life of a 27-year-old woman late Saturday night, June 28, 2025.

The accident occurred at 11:53 p.m. June 28, 2025, when a 2021 Ford Explorer, driven by a 21-year-old man from Ontario, Canada, collided with the rear of a 2011 Toyota Camry. The Camry, driven by the woman from Caseyville, was stopped and blocking a lane after an earlier, unclear incident.

The female driver of the Camry was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fenton Fire Protection District.

Authorities reported the driver of the Ford Explorer was using a safety device at the time of the collision, while the Camry’s driver was not.

Investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding both crashes.

No further details have been released.

