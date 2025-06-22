ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. — Donna Langheier, 77, of St. Louis, died following a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 100 and St. Alban’s Road on June 21, 2025, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

The crash occurred around 12:38 p.m. Saturday when a 2013 Ford C-Max, traveling southbound on St. Alban’s Road, attempted to enter Highway 100 and was struck by a 2015 Dodge Ram traveling westbound on Highway 100.

Langheier, the driver of the Ford, was transported to a hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver and passengers in the Dodge Ram were also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and Accident Reconstruction detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Authorities have not released further details at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.