MADISON COUNTY — A fatal accident occurred early Sunday morning, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Homestead Rest Area along northbound Interstate 55 near Hamel, involving a pedestrian and a Ford F150 truck pulling a trailer.

Illinois State Police Troop 8 responded to the scene at approximately 2:29 a.m. on Sunday.

ISP said preliminary reports indicate that a 66-year-old male pedestrian from Wetumka, Okla., was standing outside the Ford F150, which was identified as Unit 2. The pedestrian appeared to be working on the vehicle when it began to move forward, resulting in the pedestrian being struck.

Emergency responders pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

As of now, no further information has been released regarding the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

