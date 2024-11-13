This weekend offers an exciting array of events that cater to diverse interests, from live music performances and creative workshops to community fundraisers and family-friendly activities, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy. For a complete listing of events happening in your area, visit Riverbender Events.

Featured

Join Ms. Mary Kay and Panda Bear for a fun interactive story time at Lucy Haskell’s Playhouse at 1211 Henry Street, Alton. The event, Story Time at Lucy's Playhouse, will take place on November 15, 2024, starting at 10:00 a.m. To ensure your spot, please call (618) 462-0677, ext. 2836 to register.

Get ready for a night of great music as Fastwave performs at Alton VFW Post 1308 on November 15, 2024, from 7 to 11 p.m. This exciting event, Fastwave, is open to the public, so come and enjoy an evening filled with live entertainment. For more details, visit vfwpost1308.org.

Calling all puzzle enthusiasts! Join us for the Hayner Library Fall Puzzle Competition on November 16, 2024, at the Genealogy & Local History Library. Teams will compete to see who can complete their unique puzzle the fastest while also answering historical trivia. Don't miss this chance to participate in Puzzle Me This, starting at 11:00 a.m. Space is limited, so gather your team of four and register by calling 1-800-613-3163 today!

Events on Nov. 15, 2024

Join the fun at Open Mic Night on Friday, November 15th, from 6-9 PM at Maeva’s Coffee in Alton, where you can showcase your talent in music, poetry, comedy, or any unique performance.

Don't miss the chance to explore the new exhibit Art from the Vault, featuring unseen paintings and artistic expressions from Madison County’s history, open until November 15 at the Weir House Museum Building in Edwardsville.

Experience the beauty of nature under the moonlight by attending the Moonlight Hike at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, where you can enjoy a guided night hike on November 15.

Be part of a fun-filled evening at the LLVFD Ladies Auxiliary Quarter Auction at Granite City Moose 272 on November 15, where you can bid on items while supporting the community.

Get crafty at the Christmas Door Hanger Paint Party at Ruby Wren Eclectic Boutique in Godfrey, where you can create a festive decoration on November 15.

Enjoy a lively atmosphere at Live Music by Instant Replay at Big Daddy’s in Edwardsville on November 15, featuring great tunes and delicious food.

Relax and unwind with Live Music by Matt Walterscheid at 1818 Chophouse on November 15, where you can enjoy acoustic renditions in a cozy setting.

Join River Bend Yoga for a unique experience at the Full Moon Sound Bath on November 15, designed to nurture your mind and body with soothing sounds.

Gather for an exciting evening at the Gift Box Quarter Auction at Wood River Moose on November 15, where you can win fantastic prizes while enjoying food and drinks.

Experience the charm of theater with Alfresco Productions Presents Legally Blonde The Musical on November 15 at the Alfresco Art Center, a delightful show filled with music and laughter.

Enjoy a night of music and good company when Rogers & Nienhaus Live at Bakers & Hale perform on November 15, bringing their talent to the B&H patio in Godfrey.

Support a great cause at the Inaugural Charity Bourbon Raffle by Edwardsville Knights of Columbus on November 15, with the chance to win premium bourbon bottles while helping local students.

Join Porch Café for an unforgettable night at Porch Cafe LIVE on November 15, featuring special guest drummer Shawn Grizzle in a vibrant atmosphere.

Sing along with the crowd at Mike Sonderegger Live at The Mossy Stone Irish Pub on November 15, where you can enjoy pub-style entertainment and requests for your favorite songs.

Events on Nov. 16, 2024

Join I-Koach Fitness in Edwardsville for an informative session at the Fitness in Menopause Workshop on November 16, 2024, featuring guest speaker Dr. Brianne Guilford, who will cover crucial topics related to hormonal changes during menopause.

Don't miss the Lumber Auction at Harman Auction Center in Shipman on November 16, 2024, starting at 9 AM, where you can view and bid on a variety of lumber supplies.

Writers and creatives are invited to participate in the Writers Circle: Flash Fiction at Hayner Library in Alton on November 16, 2024, to engage in a guided group discussion and receive constructive feedback on their writing.

Bring your little ones to the Saturday Play & Learn For Babies & Toddlers at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City on November 16, 2024, for stories, songs, and slightly messier playtime.

Celebrate the season at the Land of Goshen Community Winter Market in Downtown Edwardsville on November 16, 2024, where you can shop for fresh produce, baked goods, and unique artisan gifts.

Experience a magical holiday celebration at Holidays at Hogwarts, hosted by Seams For The Soul Boutique in Edwardsville on November 16, 2024, featuring themed activities and festive treats inspired by the Harry Potter universe.

Support a good cause by visiting the Fundraiser for Fairmont City Christian Activity Center at Restore Decor in Edwardsville on November 16, 2024, where all proceeds from sales will benefit the center.

Join the festivities at the Rustic Raven Marketplace Soft Opening in Alton on November 16, 2024, to explore the new space and discover unique vendor offerings.

Participate in the All Wound Up yarn crafting session at Johnson Road Branch in Granite City on November 16, 2024, where beginners can learn simple crochet stitches.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bring the family to Fall Fest at Lifepoint Church - Collinsville Campus on November 16, 2024, featuring a chili cookoff, games, inflatables, and delicious food.

Join us for a creative afternoon at the Watch & Craft Party at Wood River Public Library on November 16, 2024, where adults can enjoy crafting while watching a movie.

Teens are invited to drop in for Nintendo Switch gaming sessions every Saturday, including November 16, 2024, at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City.

Learn how to make DIY gifts at the DIY Holiday Gifts for Tweens & Teens event at Niedringhaus Building in Granite City on November 16, 2024, from 2 PM to 4 PM.

Celebrate the holiday season at Holiday Whobilation & Toy Drive at Wiggler's Bar and Grill in Moro on November 16, 2024, with Grinch-themed fun and a toy donation for Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.

Enjoy live music from Synergee at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on November 16, 2024, for an evening of great tunes and good company.

Be part of a lively evening at Keys for Kids at Laux Brickhouse in Bethalto on November 16, 2024, featuring dueling pianos and a silent auction to support Riverbend Rescue.

Catch The Grand Arson live at Big Daddy's in Edwardsville on November 16, 2024, for an evening filled with high-energy music and a great atmosphere.

Join the fun at Music Bingo Night at Alton VFW on November 16, 2024, where you can participate in games, dress as your favorite rock star, and help bikers in need.

Experience live music at The Wherehouse Project Band LIVE at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey on November 16, 2024, for a night of fantastic entertainment and enjoyment.

Savor a night of live music with BC Homegrown at The Franchise Sports Bar & Grill in Wood River on November 16, 2024, and enjoy good vibes and delicious food.

William M. BeDell ARC invites you to the 43rd Annual Dance at Godfrey Knights of Columbus on November 16, 2024, featuring a taco bar and drinks to support a great cause.

Don't miss the performance by flamenco guitarist Adam del Monte at Salem United Methodist Church in St. Louis on November 16, 2024, as part of the Guitar Masters Series.

Join the laughter at Collinsville Comedy Night at Old Herald Brewery & Distillery on November 16, 2024, featuring national touring comedians and a night filled with entertainment.

Enjoy a lively evening with Lanny & Julie at Samm's Last Chance Saloon in Edwardsville on November 16, 2024, for great music and drinks.

Dance the night away with Soulshine Groove at The Backstage Bar & Patio in Edwardsville on November 16, 2024, starting at 9 PM for an evening of live music and fun.

Head over to The Pump House Bar & Grill in Wood River on November 16, 2024, for a night of entertainment with Trixie Delight and enjoy the lively atmosphere.

Events on Nov. 17, 2024

The community is invited to enjoy a delightful meal at the Pancake Breakfast held at VFW Post 1308 in Alton on November 17, 2024, supporting local veterans and Scout Troop 1 with a hearty menu.

Join volunteers for the final litter cleanup of the year at the Oakwood Litter Clean Up, meeting at Panera Bread in Alton on November 17, 2024, to help keep the community beautiful.

Experience a unique spiritual gathering at Soul Sunday & HealthRHYTHMS at Edwardsville Unity on November 17, 2024, where reflection and music come together to foster well-being and connection.

Shop local and enjoy a relaxed atmosphere at the Pop-Up Vendor Sale at Hair Envy Lounge in Bethalto on November 17, 2024, featuring a variety of unique offerings and refreshments.

Treat yourself to delicious desserts and support a good cause at the ShalomHARVEST Dine to Donate at My Just Desserts on November 17, 2024, where a portion of the proceeds will help feed families in need.

Bring your family for an afternoon full of fun and fellowship at the Harvest Festival at Beltline Christian Center on November 17, 2024, featuring games, snacks, and a welcoming community atmosphere.

Don't miss the chance to see a lively performance at Alfresco Productions Presents Legally Blonde The Musical on November 17, 2024, where Elle Woods proves that you can achieve anything with determination and style.

Enjoy live music at Live Music - Scott & Karl at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on November 17, 2024, for a relaxing evening filled with great tunes.

Get ready for a lively afternoon of music at Tony G. Acoustic Live at Bakers & Hale on November 17, 2024, where a mix of genres will keep the energy high.

Wrap up your weekend at Deez Notes Live at Big Daddy’s Edwardsville on November 17, 2024, enjoying a Sunday Funday with great music and delicious food.

More like this: