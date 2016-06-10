SEE VIDEO BELOW:

ALTON - New rail improvements may cut the train trip from Alton to Chicago by as much as an hour.

Those improvements, their benefits and impacts were discussed Thursday night at a presentation at the Atrium hotel in Alton hosted by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). IDOT Passenger Rail Marketing Manager Scott Speegle said the public interest in Alton was the highest among the six other presentations across the state.

The improvements include new and safer rail crossings designed to protect both passengers on the train as well as vehicular commuters. Some of these crossing improvements will result in temporary road closures at those crossings. An updated list of those future closures can be found at www.idothsr.org.

"Safety is our first policy," Speegle said.

Besides safety, the improvements will result in faster and more efficient rail services. Speegle said trains can be expected to run on time as much as 85 percent. The commute from Chicago will be cut from the current estimated time of five and a half hours to four and half hours. This will be due to trains being able to travel at speeds as fast as 110 mph, instead of the current maximum speed of approximately 79 mph.

"That speed will not be the average speed," Speegle said. "A lot of people think that will be the average, but trains will go at much lower speeds when in towns and approaching stations."

Another part of the improvements will be a new station and multi-modal facility built in Alton on city-owned property northwest of the existing station. According to an IDOT fact sheet, construction on that station will begin in spring 2016.

Funding for the $1.95 billion project comes partially from a federal grant of $1.65 billion. Speegle said the high speed rail system is part of a national initiative, of which Illinois is a pioneer. The rest of the funding came from the State of Illinois, which contributed $300 million.

Those costs will not be directly passed to commuters at this time, Speegle said. The rail system connecting Alton and Chicago is primarily utilized as a passenger train system by Amtrak. As many as 800,000 utilize the rail system each year. The rail system also is used to transport cargo.

Speegle said the rail system connecting Alton and Chicago is one of the most extensive in the state. When these improvements have been completed by the end of 2017, he said riding the rails would be preferable to driving and flying to many travelers.

