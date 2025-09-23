ALTON - Alton People’s United has continued to hold their weekly protests in Alton, and they look forward to hosting a march with speakers in October.

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, community members can join the march from the Alton Amphitheater to Lincoln-Douglas Square. Clayton Monroe said that their goal is to support Riverbend residents with mutual aid while protesting the current federal administration.

“We want to show people in Alton and Madison County that, moving forward, Alton People’s United will be a name that people will recognize and people will know means support and care and love,” he said.

Monroe, who organizes Alton People’s United alongside Amy Monroe and Missy Johnson, noted that their mission is shifting from the weekly protests to mutual aid that can help people in the community. They believe this work is important.

“At the end of the day, community is stronger than anything else,” Monroe explained. “I’ve always been an advocate for individuals and communities making the change they want to see in the world rather than relying on a government entity or a corporation or something like that. The real power is within the people who actually do the work.”

However, they will continue to protest every week. The march on Oct. 4 serves as their biggest event since their No Kings protest on June 14, 2025, and they encourage people to come out and join them.

“We hope to see everyone at Riverfront Park that day as we march against fascism and authoritarianism,” said Johnson.

Monroe echoed Johnson and added that community members can join the official Alton People’s United Facebook group for more information.

“Fascism has no place in this country, and it definitely has no place in Alton,” he said.

