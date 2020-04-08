GODFREY - The Farson family recently utilized some of the coronavirus shutdown time period to catch some exercise and walk the length of Clifton Terrace Road uphill and downhill. In the process, the children cleared three extra large size trash bags worth of bottles, cans, wrappers, plastic bags, drink cups and straws.

The Farson family children used the social-distancing technique throughout the walk and pickup and no one else was involved. Hanna Farson is a 20-year-old Principia College student, while Paul and Cate Farson, both 17, and Annika Farson, 13, are Principia School students. Marie and her husband, Dan, a retired Navy captain, carried the trash bags for the four children during the walk/trash pickup.

"The kids did this in an effort to reduce the amount of trash, especially plastics, that make their way into the Mississippi River and eventually the Gulf of Mexico," their mother, Marie Farson, said. "The trash eventually hurts sea creatures and collects in huge trash gyres."

Marie Farson is an earth science and engineering teacher at Principia College. She is originally an oceanographer by training. She says anything that can be done to get people to not throw the plastic straw or cup on the ground makes a difference in the environment.

"My main reason to share this is I like the idea of encouraging people to ask what positive things they can be doing when they can't go to work, can't get haircuts, or anything else," she said. "This involved walking on a roadside that was perfectly safe, we used social distancing, obtained exercise and it makes us all feel better having a cleaner environment. I kind of wanted to shout out something good so others might go out and do the same thing."

Marie closed by saying: "It warms my heart to see my children taking an interest in the outside world and how they can help and not just about themselves."

