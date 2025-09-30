COLLINSVILLE – More than 200 guests came together on Thursday, September 11, 2025, for the American Cancer Society’s Farm to Table Metro East, presented by MRHFM, raising an outstanding $81,000 to support the fight against cancer.

Held at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, the evening featured seasonal dishes from over a dozen top local restaurants, live music by Corey Evitts, and interactive experiences including the wine toss, key to recovery challenge, silent auction, and the Reflections of Hope tribute area.

Guests also heard from featured speaker Mark Joiner, a firefighter with the Granite City Fire Department, who shared his powerful personal cancer journey and message of resilience.

Farm to Table Metro East raises funds to advance the mission of the American Cancer Society, funding groundbreaking research, advocacy, and patient services that help people facing cancer today.

Article continues after sponsor message

2025 Participating Restaurants Included:

Bella Milano, 1933 House of Bourbon, Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, Moussalli’s Prime, Doc’s Smokehouse, 1929 Pizza & Wine, Boarding House Bistro, Bakers & Hale, Ed’s Delicatessen, Clara B’s Kitchen Table, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Prairie Farms Dairy, and Excel Bottling.

Special Thanks to Our 2025 Event Sponsors:

MRHFM, Prairie Farms Dairy, Helmkamp Construction Co., Simmons Hanley Conroy, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Edward Jones, Jack Schmitt Chevrolet of O'Fallon, Piasa Motor Fuels, Scott Credit Union, Hortica (a brand of the Sentry Insurance Group), Busey Bank, CEFCU, Ameren Illinois, Bank of O'Fallon, Anderson Hospital, Ernst Heating & Cooling, Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois, BJC HealthCare, Siteman Cancer Center, Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical Service, Gateway Regional Medical Center, and Touchette Regional Hospital.

Proceeds from Farm to Table Metro East directly benefit the American Cancer Society’s mission to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through prevention, early detection, treatment, and support.

To learn more about Farm to Table Metro East or ways to get involved in 2026, visit www.acsfarmtotable.com.

More like this: