Farm Pond Panfish Bonanza Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Like many local fishing holes, most farm ponds have already warmed to a point not normally found until mid- to late-April. This early warming has brought about a superb and unexpected panfish bite.

Many area anglers have been taking advantage of this excellent action for more than a week. Depending upon the farm pond visited, the catch has included bragging size bluegill, plenty of crappie and even some bass and catfish.

As might be expected, early season fishing in these small waters is a matter of timing. Fishing after a warm rain or even several hours of warmer weather can result in some excellent catches.

And, this excellent fishing action has not been an isolated experience. Most every angler testing these smaller ponds and lakes are experiencing good success.

When it comes to panfish action, anglers in this part of the state are fortunate. Virtually every pond, lake, river and stream throughout the area harbors a bountiful supply of these prolific species.

Landing a bucketful of bragging-size panfish usually requires little more than a trip to your favorite local fishing hole, locating a likely looking spot and presenting one of a variety of popular baits.

It is a rare day indeed when a few of these fish cannot be enticed by a piece of worm or a tiny artificial lure. The voracious panfish are almost always willing to help in your efforts to bring home enough tasty filets to feed the entire family.

Red wigglers are often a superb early season bait. Small minnows are also a good choice and may likely result in a good catch of crappie.

This time of year, the fish seem quite hungry and are not all that picky about their choice in groceries.

Most panfish anglers prefer to concentrate their fishing efforts to the months during and following the spawn. During these times, panfish can be caught quite easily and in large numbers.

But, pre-spawn panfish are no different. Using the correct techniques, tackle and baits, it is fairly simple to land a stringer full of quality fish. And, that is exactly what is happening at this time.

Unlike other gamefish species, these little scrappers seldom venture far from their spring and summer haunts. A brief understanding of their simple habits is the key to early season angling success.

To the delight of anglers, panfish tend to be a social lot. They are often found in groups of 20 or more fish. Depending upon the clarity and depth of a particular fishing hole, panfish are most often found in relatively shallow water.

During the spawn, they can be located near clusters of nests in one to six feet of water. Spawning activity peaks during late May or early June, and continues to a lesser degree throughout the summer months. Though panfish, like bluegill, prefer to nest on a harder bottom of gravel, they will also use one of mud, silt or sand.

When not nesting, like now, panfish are being found in deeper water adjacent to or near the traditional nesting areas. During the morning and evening hours, they will often move into the shallows to feed on insects, small fish or other aquatic organisms. Though the assortment of foods is less varied during the pre-spawn months, the same generally holds true.

Areas near boat docks or fallen trees are terrific midday spots to search for pre-spawn panfish. Shallow water areas, especially those containing aquatic vegetation, are best during the morning and evening hours.

When it comes to baits, almost every panfish angler I know has a particular preference. Some anglers like to keep things simple using a small piece of a garden worm or nightcrawler. However, crickets, meal worms, wax worms and a small piece of shrimp are all equally effective panfish baits.

Many anglers also enjoy excellent success tempting early season panfish to the hook with a variety of small artificial baits. Tiny jigs ranging in size from 1/32 to 1/16 ounce also yield good catches of panfish each spring.

But, no matter what type of tackle you use - spinning, fly fishing or even a simple cane pole - the secret to panfishing success is to scale everything down a size or two. Light lines, small hooks and tiny bobbers are standard tools among most experienced anglers.

Cane poles rigged with a quality four to six-pound-test monofilament line account for a large number of panfish each year. Small hooks, size eight or ten, work particularly well under most conditions. Bobbers should be just large enough to suspend the bait and tiny sinker off the bottom.

While the panfish bite is already very good, some of the best action still lies ahead. Anglers can expect to see even better action all the way into the month of May. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending