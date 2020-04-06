Farm & Home Supply in Jerseyville Announces New Store Procedures Because of COVID-19
JERSEYVILLE - Farm & Home Supply in Jerseyville announced Monday a new store procedure that began limiting the number of customers allowed in the store at one time because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We ask everyone, employees and customers, to practice social distancing (maintaining 6 feet between every person) at all times," Farm & Home Supply management said.
Farm & Home Supply is located at 725 Illinois Route 16, Jerseyville.
The new store procedure started Monday, April 6, 2020.