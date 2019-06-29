ALTON - Mac’s Downtown Alton bar/restaurant has a big event planned Wednesday, July 3, at 315 Belle St. in Alton. Rock legend John Waite is set to perform on a stage next to Mac’s after the fireworks display right after the conclusion of the fireworks.

Mac’s Downtown Alton Owner Mac Lenhardt said he has watched Waite in concert previously and said he one of the best to watch. Waite’s career spans since the 1980s and was a lead vocalist for The Baby’s and Bad English and then became a solo artist. Waite’s 1984 hit “Missing You” was a No. 1 Top song on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and a top 10 on the UK Singles Chart.

Mac’s is marking its 35th year in business in Downtown Alton and it is now an attraction for the entire region and beyond. This year, Mac’s also added the 114 W. Third St. location to his array of property.

“I am very excited about this show,” Mac Lenhardt said. “Come down and watch John Waite live on the Belle Street stage right after the Alton fireworks.”

Lenhardt said he thought having a legend as well known as Waite can only be a good thing for his bar/restaurant and all the others in the Downtown area.

