WOOD RIVER – B&W Heating & Cooling Inc. celebrated 75 years in business by hosting an open house at its Wood River headquarters.

The company, which provides HVAC repairs and services throughout the region, recently was honored by the city of Wood River as one of the longest-operating family-owned businesses in the community. B&W was founded in Wood River in 1949 by Wesley Eberhart and Bill Dively. While Dively later left the company for a job at the refinery, Eberhart continued to grow B&W until he sold it to his son, Mark, and Mark’s wife, Elaine, in 1996.

Mark Eberhart said the company’s philosophy is built around basic Christian values. This includes a commitment to treating both customers and employees fairly and being honest about everything, from pricing and equipment to problems and even the occasional mistake.

“When you are fair and honest, customers are loyal and recommend you to their friends and family,” Eberhart said. “Doing this for 75 years has given B&W the best reputation in the area and continues to help us grow.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The company also has continued to keep an eye on innovation, evolving as technology and customers’ needs have changed. For example, digital record-keeping and diagnostic tools help B&W’s technicians, most of whom have been in the industry for at least six years, solve problems faster and more accurately, Eberhart said.

While the company strives to stay on the leading edge of technological innovations, Eberhart said that the consistency of the service provided by his team has been a key component of the company’s long-term success.

“We strive every day to provide the exact same level of service, expertise and lowest cost on every service call and installation,” Eberhart said. “Nothing makes us prouder than when we get compliments from our customers that every technician that comes out is so polite, so knowledgeable and so efficient.”

B&W is headquartered at 398 East Edwardsville Road. For more information about the company, go to bwheatcool.com.



More like this: