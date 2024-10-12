Our Daily Show Interview! Happy Hour Barber Stop: Trunk or Treat on 10-19 at 5pm!

GODFREY - Happy Hour Barber Stop will once again host their annual trunk-or-treat.

The free event, held at the barbershop at 4619 N. Alby Street, invites kids of all ages to come out and enjoy trunk-or-treating from 5–7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. Owner Claudia Espinoza said there will be about 12 cars decorated and giving out candy, in addition to a costume contest and a special SWAT truck visit.

“We get so excited about putting on the show for the kiddos,” Espinoza said. “To me, that’s a big deal, giving back to the community.”

Espinoza has owned Happy Hour Barber Stop for six years. She loves hosting the annual trunk-or-treat and inviting community members to enjoy a safe, fun, “family-friendly” event.

Unlike other trick-or-treating or trunk-or-treating events, there are no age restrictions. There will be no vendors or chances to spend money. Espinoza just wants to see all of the “kiddos” enjoy themselves for a free evening.

“I want this to be a completely free event for the families,” she explained. “We don’t turn anybody down. Kids are going to be kids. I don’t care if you’re 18 and you want to come get candy.”

Espinoza encourages attendees to park on the road and wear their best appropriate costumes. The costume contest winners will be announced later that night, and you don’t have to be present to win.

As a barbershop, Happy Hour Barber Stop has gained a reputation for its free arcade games, complimentary drinks and kind stylists. Espinoza said they are “desperately” hiring to keep up with the shop’s growing demand. She encourages people to visit their official Facebook page or call them at (618) 363-4866 with any questions.

She also noted that they are looking for more cars to participate in the trunk-or-treat. Over 700 people have already expressed interest in the event on Facebook. Espinoza promises a fun night for all of the people who attend.

“We’re going to have lots and lots of candy, more than we can keep up with. Little toys, the stuff that kids really enjoy. And I promise that I’ll have plenty for those 700 people that want to come by,” she joked. “We’ll get them hyped up and send them home.”

