EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s Alicia Diaz is following a family line with her major in the prestigious University of Arizona College of Engineering. Alicia finished on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 semesters. Her father, Jon, is a retired engineer.

Roberto Diaz, her grandfather, and Octavio Diaz, her great-grandfather, were also engineers. Roberto and Octavio were both from Chile and moved to the United States in 1955.

Alicia is the daughter of Sue and Jon Diaz of Edwardsville. She just recently completed her freshman year at the University of Arizona.

Alicia is home for the summer and is also an active motorcyclist. This summer she is involved at SIUE as an instructor for motorcycles.

Sue Diaz said her husband received his degree from Washington State University. Sue said she believes Alicia and the other students from Edwardsville School District 7 receive a strong education.

"Alicia was prepared for college because of her high school education,” the mom said. “We are over-the-moon proud of our daughter. She makes us prouder every year.”

