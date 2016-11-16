SEE CHANDLER HENSON VIDEO BELOW:

EDWARDSVILLE – Family ties influenced Chandler Henson's recent decision to sign a letter of intent to play softball at McKendree University in Lebanon.

Henson will be a catcher-infielder for the NCAA Division II Bearcats beginning in 2018. “I'm excited” about staying in the area, Henson said.

"My dad (Garry Henson Jr.) coaches hockey and my brother went there his freshman year,” Henson said. “I grew to love it; it's close to home.

“The program there (coached by Ashley Fleming) is turning around; I thought that's where I belonged. I didn't want to go far (away) at all and it was able to work out.” She plans to major in secondary education and history at McKendree.

Tiger coach Lori Blade had nothing but positive things to say about Chandler Henson.

“Chandler is a great program kid,” said Tiger coach Lori Blade. “She hasn't had a lot of opportunity at the varsity level yet, but does anything and everything we've asked her to do; I really look for her to be able to make an impact for us this year with everyone we graduated last year as a catcher and as a batter for us.

“She does have a really good swing and just has been a really great kid to work with.”

“I just hope to play to the best of my ability and do a very good job,” Henson said about what she hopes to accomplish at McKendree.

