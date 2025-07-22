WATERLOO — Ten-year-old E’lynn Kuhnert was admitted to St. Louis Children’s Hospital on June 29, 2025, after experiencing prolonged seizures that would not stop. Despite several days of heavy sedation and intubation on July 3, 2025, her seizures have persisted.

After consulting with her medical team, E’lynn’s family decided to proceed with surgery on July 21, 2025. The operation aims to gain better control over her epilepsy, a condition she has lived with since age 3, though it is not expected to completely cure her seizures. The family said it hopes the procedure will improve her quality of life.

E’lynn’s epilepsy has no known cause, but her family describes her as a source of light and joy to those around her.

Last school year, her personal goals were “to be a good helper and a great friend,” reflecting her sweet spirit and loving nature.

To support E’lynn’s medical expenses, therapy costs, post-operative care, and new medication that may aid in seizure control, her family is seeking donations from the community, friends, and loved ones. They emphasize that any contribution, no matter the size, and every prayer or share is deeply appreciated.

“With love and gratitude,” said Taylor Kuhnert, the organizer of the GoFundMe. “Please help us give E’lynn the fighting chance she deserves.”

Click here for the GoFundMe.

