EAST ST. LOUIS - Danea Gathing is spearheading a fundraising effort to cover the funeral expenses for her uncle, Kavin Gathing, who was murdered alongside his roommate on New Year’s Day. The tragic incident has left the family seeking assistance as they navigate this difficult time.

Kavin Gathing, described by his niece as a beloved member of his community, was killed under circumstances that remain unclear.

“No one seems to know anything as to why this happened, given the fact that my uncle bothered no one and was loved by the people in his community,” Danea Gathing stated.

Article continues after sponsor message

In light of the unexpected expenses associated with his passing, Danea Gathing has initiated a GoFundMe campaign. She noted that her uncle did not have any arrangements in place for funeral costs, and her family is struggling to cover these expenses.

“We realize that money is tight, as it is for us, so anything is greatly appreciated,” she said.

The GoFundMe campaign is intended to alleviate some of the financial burden during this challenging time. The family is grateful for any contributions made by the community and supporters.

Click here for the GoFundMe link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/t2tbt-support-our-family-in-this-time-of-loss?cdn-cache=0