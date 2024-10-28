FERGUSON, MO. - Ferguson police investigated the disappearance of 45-year-old Marcus Broadway, who was last seen in the 1500 block of Dade. However, at 11:45 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, the Ferguson Police and CrimeStoppers announced the man had been found "alive and well." His family had offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

Broadway, stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 340 pounds, was last reported wearing a black T-shirt and capri pants. His vehicle, a silver 2018 Kia Sportage, was located in a parking lot at the 9600 block of Vickie in Ferguson.

CrimeStoppers thanked the public for their help in the case.

