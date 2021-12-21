Family of DeAndre Morrow, Illinois Amazon Worker Killed In Deadly Tornado, Releases Funeral Details
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
EDWARDSVILLE - The family of Amazon Warehouse tornado victim DeAndre Morrow has released details regarding his memorial service, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22, at New Life In Christ Church, 689 Troy Road, O'Fallon.
The family requests their privacy be respected during this time. A statement on their behalf will be read during the service.
Also, a GoFundMe page has been established for the Morrow family. Chelsea Thomas organized the GoFundMe fundraiser. "De’Andre Morrow was one of the victims whose life was tragically taken in the Amazon Warehouse which a tornado destroyed," Chelsea said. "He was not only a son, a brother, a fiancé, a nephew, cousin, and friend. De’Andre aspired to be a household name. He wanted his brand 'Capitalize And Prosper LLC' to touch the world with his many plans to start laundry mats, car washes, grocery stores, build housing for low-income families, etc. He strived to make life better for his family, friends, and community. "His family appreciates any donations that you and your heart desire to give." New Life in Christ Church will also live-stream the funeral via www.nlicic.org/live. Morrow died on December 11, after a deadly tornado touched down in Edwardsville, ripping through the Amazon distribution warehouse where he worked. He was among six employees who died when walls collapsed at the facility.
More like this:
"De’Andre Morrow was one of the victims whose life was tragically taken in the Amazon Warehouse which a tornado destroyed," Chelsea said. "He was not only a son, a brother, a fiancé, a nephew, cousin, and friend. De’Andre aspired to be a household name. He wanted his brand 'Capitalize And Prosper LLC' to touch the world with his many plans to start laundry mats, car washes, grocery stores, build housing for low-income families, etc. He strived to make life better for his family, friends, and community.
"His family appreciates any donations that you and your heart desire to give."
New Life in Christ Church will also live-stream the funeral via www.nlicic.org/live.
Morrow died on December 11, after a deadly tornado touched down in Edwardsville, ripping through the Amazon distribution warehouse where he worked. He was among six employees who died when walls collapsed at the facility.