FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine - Fairview Heights welcomes Kara Littlejohn, APRN, a board-certified nurse who is a dedicated and compassionate family nurse practitioner with extensive clinical experience in home health, outpatient care and gastroenterology.

Kara LittlejohnShe has more than 15 years of previous experience as a physical therapist assistant, bringing a comprehensive and holistic approach to patient care. Littlejohn earned her Family Nurse Practitioner and Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Her clinical skills include advanced health assessments, specialized wound care, chronic disease management and interdisciplinary collaboration. Littlejohn emphasizes preventive health care and patient education to empower individuals in managing their own health and wellness.

To schedule an appointment with Littlejohn at HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine - Fairview Heights at 5 Ludwig Drive in Fairview Heights, please call 618-397-9000 or visit hshs.org. New HSHS Medical Group patients may call the HSHS Medical Group Patient Advocate at 844-520- 8897 to help set up their first appointment.

