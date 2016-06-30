BETHALTO - A mother’s love and her willingness to help out a cause she believes so deeply in has helped more than one furry friend find their forever home.

On Wednesday, June 22, Kari Marshall helped organize her second fundraising event for Hope Animal Rescues.

In the “Dog Days of Summer” event, guests could order in or carry out at Roma’s Pizza in Bethalto and the restaurant would donate 10 percent of their bill to the organization.

Although helping the organization’s animals is a primary motivation for Marshall, the loss of her son has inspired her to open her heart to something he was passionate about played a pivotal role.

“Five years ago, I lost my son to a car accident. He had a great passion for animal, especially dogs,” she said.

Marshall decided to begin volunteering for the organization for two very distinct reasons, both very near and dear to her heart.

“First, animals are great for me on so many levels and I wanted to give them just a small amount of affection they give to a human unconditionally,” she said. “Second, I wanted to honor my son by doing something he too would have done.”

After coming across Hope Rescues through a family that had chosen to adopt from the organization, Kari knew that this was the organization she really wished to support. After hearing her friends singing the praise of Jackie [Spiker], Kim [Lee] and the rescue’s needs, it pushed her more to consider helping the group. A couple of years later when she decided she was serious about the cause, she remembered Hope Rescues.

“My husband and I went to Roma’s one night and I noticed the flyer the restaurant had about their fundraisers,” she said. “I spoke with Tony at Roma’s for the details. I then reached out to Hope who was more than welcoming to myself and my suggestion and was supportive in the whole event.”

The first event, which was held in October 2015, was very successful. Since then, Marshall has become an approved volunteer with Hope and helps out as much as she can.

This year’s event helped Hope Animal Rescues raise $1,496.42. All of the money will go to help the organization’s furry friends.

“I look forward to setting many more [fundraisers] for Hope Rescues as well as look for other opportunities to help raise money for the organization,” she said.

