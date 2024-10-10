Our Daily Show Interview! Webster Temple: Family Fall Festival This Saturday!!

ALTON - Webster Temple Church of God in Christ is inviting families from around the region to their Family Fall Festival, set for this Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring a variety of vendors, food options, and opportunities to connect with churchgoers and community members, the festival is just one part of a weekend’s worth of family events.

Pastor Sancho Williams from Webster Temple spoke on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com about what attendees can expect this weekend at the church.

“Every registrant gets free hot dogs, chips, and water,” Williams said. “There are going to be vendors there, other food trucks … and also we have some different clothing vendors that will be there, and jewelry and stuff like that. So it’ll be a whole lot going on out there, and fun and games for the kids.

“We’re especially looking forward to it. Every year at this time, we block off the road there at Webster and Highland and we have a blast - we have a wonderful time.”

Williams said vendors have come together to make this a successful event for the past couple of years, fostering an environment where locals can showcase their goods and attendees can connect.

“They’ve been doing this for the last couple of years, and it’s been absolutely phenomenal,” Williams said of the vendors. “It’s a great way for us to start to connect and engage and pour into the families that are working at our church.”

He added that the Fall Festival is part of the church’s Family Outreach weekend of events, which also includes an outdoor church service on Sunday morning starting at 8:45 a.m. The public is invited, and Williams added that “if you have never experienced a Webster Temple service, you’re missing something.”

That’s not all, as Sunday will also feature outdoor baptisms.

“Not only are we having church outside, we’re going to be baptizing outside,” he said. “We’re going to have a wonderful time this weekend and we’re trying to draw all we can to the body of Christ and to the kingdom of God.”

Williams also emphasized the importance of keeping God at the “nucleus” amidst world events like inflation, natural disasters, and more.

“We want to make sure that we draw people back to God. In the midst of it [all], they find their foundation, their security in Christ in times of hardship, in times of calamity,” he said, referencing recent hurricanes and other catastrophic events.

“It’s a blessing and a privilege to be able to lead people back to something so secure - the power of God and how he blesses each and every life individually and collectively.”

Webster Temple Church of God in Christ is located at 1100 Highland Ave. in Alton. For more information about the church, visit their Facebook page.

To learn more about this year's Webster Temple Fall Festival and more this weekend, see the full interview with Williams at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

