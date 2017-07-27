ALTON - The RBGA is working with Pride, Inc., Gordon Moore Park and a committee of interested people to raise money and awareness for the projects and upgrades that are going on at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

The RBGA is hosting a Family Fun Day on Sunday, October 1, 2017, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and are looking for vendors. Food, drink, arts and crafts, and other fun games. Vendors are asked to set up a booth at a cost of $50 each.

The format of the event will be to utilize most of the park, with guests paying $10 per car and parking on the north side of IL 140. Transportation shuttle service will be provided to our attendees throughout the park. Scheduled events include a “Big Truck” area for kids, entertainment throughout the day, alumni soccer, baseball and tennis games, free games for kids (and adults), car shows and so much more.

Article continues after sponsor message

If you would like to be a vendor, please fill out this form and return it to the RBGA at:

5800 Godfrey Road

Godfrey, Illinois 62035

by September 18th along with the check for $50 made payable to Pride, Inc. GMP.

If you are a service organization and would like to be part of the corps of volunteers, please let know, and we’ll get a volunteer signup sheet for your organization.

More like this: