Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - The community gathered to Gordon Moore Park this afternoon for the first ever Family Fun Day.

With plenty of food, drinks, games and music the event was able to provide tons of family fun while helping to raise funds for renovations at the park.

Michael Haynes, Parks and Recreation Director, said the day was even better than he had anticipated.

“It’s exciting to see. It’s the first time we’ve ever really done an event like this,” he said.

Lots of new renovations have been going on at the park and Haynes said the most recent addition of the new playground has brought a lot of excitement to the park.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It’s been extremely popular and well attended ever since we opened it to the public,” Haynes said. “I came by here on Wednesday night and there were 30 cars parked out here with kids just playing and enjoying the new playground. It’s exciting the fruits of our labor and see people enjoying or product.”

More like this:

Fourth Annual Gordon Moore Pickleball League Host 32 Players, Alton Court Takes Off In Popularity
Jul 2, 2025
Lewis and Clark Community College Student Ambassador Shares Story of Personal Growth
3 days ago
Godfrey's Dog Park to Open in August
Jul 21, 2025
Godfrey Man Breaks Guinness World Record for Largest Crocheted Granny Square
Jul 1, 2025
Last Year's F1 Powerboat Championship Winner Talks Visiting Alton and Racing the Mississippi
Jul 10, 2025

 