ST. LOUIS - Get the drop on New Year's Eve fun during the day at St. Louis Union Station on Friday, December 31.

The family entertainment destination is celebrating the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 with family-friendly fun on Friday and extended attraction hours on Saturday, January 1.

A party on St. Louis Union Station's Purina Performance Plaza called "New Year's Eve At Noon" actually runs all afternoon from 12 to 5 p.m. The outdoor attractions and the fun-filled Joy Tent on the Plaza will all be open for the celebration.

Magic shows and other entertainment will take place inside the Joy Tent. A caricature artist and face painters will add fun to the afternoon. Inside the tent, families can play holiday-themed carnival games and can take photos with New Year’s props. There will be a Beach Ball fling every hour on the hour inside the Joy tent to celebrate the new year. The Fire & Light Show will play on the Union Station lake throughout the day.

The St. Louis Wheel and other outdoor attractions including the carousel and mini golf are open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on December 31.

Inside St. Louis Union Station, the St. Louis Aquarium and other indoor attractions such as the St. Louis Ropes Course and the Mirror Maze are open extended hours from 9 a.m. until 8 pm. on New Year's Eve.

The Train Shed and Soda Fountain restaurants at Union Station are open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

On January 1, the St. Louis Wheel, St. Louis Aquarium, and other attractions are open for New Year's Day. Riders can take a spin on the 200-foot-tall observation wheel from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. to start the new year with a view. The Aquarium will be open extended hours from 9 a.m.until 8 p.m. on January 1, 2022.

