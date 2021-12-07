ALTON - An Alton family unfortunately has been displaced from their home for the holidays after an intense fire damaged the living room/kitchen area on Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the scene in the 300 block of Aladdin Avenue in Alton near the lunch hour.

Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said his firefighters did an excellent job knocking the fire down. He said there was heavy damage to the living room/kitchen area. However, there was not a lot of damage to the exterior of the trailer because of the firefighters' efforts."

Chief Jemison explained that the homeowner was present and heard their smoke detector going off.

"The homeowner came out of her bedroom and saw black smoke from the area near her Christmas tree in front of the living room window," he said. "At this time, the fire is under investigation as 'undetermined electrical.'"

Chief Jemison said the family involved was given a voucher to a local area hotel.

The Alton Police Department assisted with traffic at the fire scene.

