GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Family Christian Bookstore is announcing today it will close its doors after 85 years in business. Included in that liquidation is the store at Alton Square Mall.

Changing consumer behavior and declining sales led the world’s largest retailer of Christian themed merchandise to make the difficult decision to close, the company said in a release. Family Christian is a not-for-profit business that employs more than 3,000 people and operates over 240 retail locations in 36 states, nationwide. Family Christian Ministries has provided humanitarian aid for more than 14 million orphans, widows and oppressed people across the globe.

“We had two very difficult years post-bankruptcy,” said Chuck Bengochea, company president. “Despite improvements in product assortment and the store experience, sales continued to decline. In addition, we were not able to get the pricing and terms we needed from our vendors to successfully compete in the market. We have prayerfully looked at all possible options, trusting God’s plan for our organization, and the difficult decision to liquidate is our only recourse.”

“At its core, Family Christian is an organization with a heart for service. We are grateful for all of the millions of lives that have been impacted thanks to our guests and employees heart for bringing the light of Jesus to the darkest corners of our world. Through their efforts there is no question we have transformed lives now and for eternity,” said Steve Biondo, Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Organizational Development.

Bengochea added: “Family Christian has left a powerful legacy of helping people find, grow, share and celebrate their faith in Jesus Christ. Today and always, we are grateful to God for the privilege of serving Him and look forward to finishing strong for His name’s sake.”

Josh Nation, general manager for the Alton Family Christian Bookstore, said he has devoted 17-plus years of his life to the store and said it will be a lot to change in his life without the store.

“General things like this happens in retail, but when it happens with a store that has a nonprofit mission it is tough. The mission was to help orphans and widows. My prayer is the ministries we supported be blessed and other people pick up what they are doing.”

