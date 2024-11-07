Veteran Lynn RivesBETHALTO — Lynn Rives, a veteran who served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1988, was honored by his family through a recent submission to the Veteran Salute program. The submission, made by Michele Ohlson, expresses gratitude for Rives' dedicated years of service.

Rives, who attained the rank of Sergeant during his military career, did not serve in combat.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The heartfelt message submitted alongside the salute reads, “Thank you for all your dedicated service years of service in the Army - Lynn Rives - Love - your family!”

The Veteran Salute program aims to recognize and honor the contributions of military veterans and their families.

To submit a Veteran Salute form submission to Riverbender.com, click here.

More like this:

Frank Gaither's Legacy: A Salute to Military Commitment
Oct 22, 2024
William Hargrave’s Vietnam War Service Honored In Veteran Salute
Oct 16, 2024
Ebony and Nathan Lewis Celebrate Love and Milestones Together
Feb 11, 2025
Budzinski Launches 2025 Congressional Art Competition
Mar 24, 2025
Alton's Emma and Jorden Reflect on Love's Strength Since 2021
Feb 10, 2025

 