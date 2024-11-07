BETHALTO — Lynn Rives, a veteran who served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1988, was honored by his family through a recent submission to the Veteran Salute program. The submission, made by Michele Ohlson, expresses gratitude for Rives' dedicated years of service.

Rives, who attained the rank of Sergeant during his military career, did not serve in combat.

The heartfelt message submitted alongside the salute reads, “Thank you for all your dedicated service years of service in the Army - Lynn Rives - Love - your family!”

The Veteran Salute program aims to recognize and honor the contributions of military veterans and their families.

