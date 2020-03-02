COLLINSVILLE - Surviving Caregiving Conference offers the opportunity to family caregivers to learn about resources and techniques to help them on their caregiving journey. The event will be held on Saturday, April 4, from 9:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m., at St. John United Church of Christ, Faith Hall, 307 West Clay Street (rear), Collinsville, IL. This free conference is for unpaid family caregivers of older adults. Complimentary breakfast and box lunch are included. Complimentary care is available at St. John's Community Care Adult Day Center during the conference hours. Space is limited, and preregistration is required. 618-222-2561.

It's the only caregiver conference in the area that features local presenters who are experts within their disciplines. "This was a wonderful wealth of information," says an attendee of last year's conference. "All the speakers were informative, and I learned a lot. I also met many wonderful caregivers."

This year’s featured topics and keynote speakers:

Legal & Financial Issues presented by Heidi Dodd, Partner with Harter, Larson & Dodd

Learn Proper Techniques for Using Medical Equipment presented by Adaptive Equipment Corner, Cindy Hardin-Weiss, MS/PT & Christina Hardin-Weiss, MS CCC/SLP

Strategies for Caring for Someone Living with Dementia - presented by · Amy Sobrino, MSW, LCSW, Memory Care Home Solutions Program Services Coordinator

Dementia Resources & Coping - Helping You Age Well, Your Way - presented by Gail Shaw, MPA, St. John’s Community Care Dementia Care Specialist and Chris Fulton MA, CIRS-AD, AgeSmart Community Resources Home & Community Based Services Manager



Speakers will be available to answer questions and attendees will each receive a resource packet to take home. “Attending this conference was time well spent. I was able to learn concrete steps to take on behalf of the person for whom I care (legal, medications, therapy etc.) and for myself” said an attendee of last year’s conference. Surviving Caregiving Conference is sponsored by Hospice of Southern Illinois, St. John's Community Care, and AgeSmart Community Resources. For more information or to register call 618-222-2561.

