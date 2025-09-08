Our Daily Show! NAGBC Spotlight: Patty's Pedals!

GODFREY - Patty’s Petals is a family business that aims to make your special occasion even more memorable.

Located at 3104 Godfrey Road in Godfrey, the business offers custom floral designs. They specialize in weddings and funerals, but offer a wide variety of gifts and displays for any occasion. Missy Seymour and Tara Trent, who run the business alongside their mother, noted that they are proud to be a part of the family’s legacy and provide flowers for people throughout the Riverbend region.

“We are a very close-knit family, so we do a lot together anyway,” Trent said. “Being able to work together on a daily basis — families all have their things, but we seem to work through it.”

Trent and Seymour shared that the fall season is their favorite, especially because there are many weddings during the upcoming fall months. They enjoy preparing flowers for weddings and helping to make a special day even more memorable.

Article continues after sponsor message

They noted that they are already booking weddings for 2026, and they encourage people to reach out as soon as possible for all of their flower needs.

While “the sooner the better” for big orders or orders with special flowers, they also regularly take day-of orders. They work hard to fill these orders and make sure you have the flowers you need.

“We get lots of last-minute calls, whether it’s homecoming or whether it’s, ‘Oh no, I forgot my wife’s anniversary that we need to send flowers for.’ We’re very quick to help anyone,” Trent explained. “Anybody can stop in at any time, and we will design on the spot. Or, if they call in, we can make up whatever you want. Especially if you have a special flower you want, you can call a couple of days in advance. If your wife or your significant other likes a certain rose, we can get those.”

Patty’s Petals will offer wreath-making classes in the near future. They also have big plans for the holidays. You can follow their Facebook page to stay up-to-date on their offerings and specials.

Seymour and Trent are happy to work in the family business. It’s important to them to carry on their mother’s legacy as a renowned local florist.

“Mom taught us everything we know,” Seymour said. “She’s really good at what she does. She taught us everything we know, and we are very grateful for that.”

Patty’s Petals cares about their work and tries hard to help Riverbend residents with all of their floral needs. Seymour and Trent encourage people to visit their official website at PattysPetals.net and their official Facebook page for more information.

More like this: